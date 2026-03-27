Medon Berisha Injury: Will undergo surgery

Berisha will go under the knife to repair a torn right rectus femoris tendon, Lecce announced.

Berisha had already been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign due to a relapse of a thigh injury, which necessitates an operation to heal fully. It remains to be seen whether he'll be ready for next season's opener, as the rehab will take multiple months. He was in the midst of a breakout year before getting hurt, having notched two goals, three assists, 24 shots (five on target) and 59 crosses (20 accurate) in 13 appearances and earning a regular role for the first time in his young career.