Medon Berisha News: Completes ban

Berisha served a one-game suspension in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Atalanta.

Berisha will be available against Napoli on Saturday but didn't start in his previous three showings, although he generally got decent minutes off the bench. He has notched at least one cross in his last four displays (one start), totaling 11 (two accurate) and recording nine shots (one on target), three key passes and three corners.