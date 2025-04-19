Medon Berisha News: Disqualified for Atalanta tilt

Berisha had six crosses (zero accurate), one key pass and three corners and was cautioned for the fifth time in Saturday's 3-0 loss against Como.

Berisha had a good shift off the bench, especially thanks to a few set pieces, but it wasn't enough to stage a comeback, and he'll be unavailable for the next game versus Atalanta on Friday due to yellow-card accumulation. He has begun on the bench behind Thorir Helgason, Ylber Ramadani and Lassana Coulibaly in the last four rounds.