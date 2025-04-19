Medon Berisha News: Disqualified for Atalanta tilt
Berisha had six crosses (zero accurate), one key pass and three corners and was cautioned for the fifth time in Saturday's 3-0 loss against Como.
Berisha had a good shift off the bench, especially thanks to a few set pieces, but it wasn't enough to stage a comeback, and he'll be unavailable for the next game versus Atalanta on Friday due to yellow-card accumulation. He has begun on the bench behind Thorir Helgason, Ylber Ramadani and Lassana Coulibaly in the last four rounds.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now