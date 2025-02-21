Medon Berisha News: Fizzy in Udinese match

Berisha drew two fouls and had three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Friday's 1-0 defeat versus Udinese.

Berisha came off the bench replacing Hamza Rafia and was one of the most energetic men for his side in a game where Lecce didn't muster much offense. He could get a chance from the start if Thorir Helgason (undisclosed) misses another match. He has tallied one assist, eight shots (one on target), three key passes and seven crosses (two accurate) in his last five displays.