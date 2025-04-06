Medon Berisha News: Fizzy off the bench against Venezia

Berisha won of one tackle and recorded three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in 36 minutes in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Venezia.

Berisha provided a spark and helped the offense in the final portion of the game, putting up numbers in multiple categories. The good showing could help regain minutes at Ylber Ramadani's expense. He has registered nine shots (one on target), two key passes, five crosses (two accurate) and six tackles (three won) in the last five contests (two starts).