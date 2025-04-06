Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Medon Berisha headshot

Medon Berisha News: Fizzy off the bench against Venezia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Berisha won of one tackle and recorded three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in 36 minutes in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Venezia.

Berisha provided a spark and helped the offense in the final portion of the game, putting up numbers in multiple categories. The good showing could help regain minutes at Ylber Ramadani's expense. He has registered nine shots (one on target), two key passes, five crosses (two accurate) and six tackles (three won) in the last five contests (two starts).

Medon Berisha
Lecce
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now