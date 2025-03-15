Fantasy Soccer
Medon Berisha headshot

Medon Berisha News: Pretty good in Genoa contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Berisha won two of four tackles and recorded four shots (zero on goal), two interceptions and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 loss to Genoa.

Berisha put together a solid two-way display and led his side in attempts, although with little touch, in his third consecutive start. Balthazar Pierret (illness) was out in this one, but he had played over him last week. He has registered seven tackles (zero won), two key passes, four crosses (two accurate) and six tackles (three won) in the last four fixtures.

Medon Berisha
Lecce
