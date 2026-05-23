Mehdi Leris Injury: Limps off against Lazio

Leris recorded three crosses (one accurate), three interceptions and three tackles before exiting Saturday's contest versus Lazio after 71 minutes because of an ankle injury, Sky Italy reported.

Leris put his energy to good use on both ends of the pitch again, but was forced off after properly turning his ankle on a tackle. He has been one of the few decent Pisa performers despite the relegation, notching two goals and three assists in 34 showings (21 starts), adding 27 key passes, 98 crosses (32 accurate) and 67 tackles.