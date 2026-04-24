Mehdi Leris Injury: Slight doubt for Parma match

Leris was a late scratch for the Genoa game because of a minor knee injury, but has been spotted in training afterward and should be good to go for Saturday, according to Sesta Porta.

Leris had made the initial squad list last week but ended up on the stands, with Idrissa Toure taking his place on the wing, and Ebenezer Akinsamiro and Felipe Loyola benefitting from the situation in other roles. He should at least be an option for this one. He had started six fixtures in a row before the hiccup, recording multiple tackles in the last four, totaling 14 (five won) and adding two key passes, nine crosses (one accurate) and five clearances during that stretch.