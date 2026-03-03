Mehdi Leris News: Draws rare start in Bologna game

Leris registered four crosses (zero accurate), one interception and three tackles (one won) in Monday's 1-0 loss to Bologna.

Leris got the nod for the first time in two months, as Idrissa Toure was benched by the gaffer, and was fairly dynamic but inaccurate in his feeds. It remains to be seen whether he has done enough to be a regular. He has swung in at least one cross in seven consecutive outings, piling up 21 deliveries (four accurate) and posting one assist, six chances created and six shots (three on target) through that stretch.