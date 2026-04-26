Mehdi Leris News: Lively display against Lecce

Leris (knee) had two shots (zero on target), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners and created one scoring chance in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Parma.

Leris got the call over Idrissa Toure after missing one match because of a knee ailment and was pretty active on the offensive end. He has registered at least one cross in his last four showings, totaling 12 deliveries (two accurate) and posting two off-target shots and two corners over that span. Additionally, this marked his third consecutive display with one key pass. On the other hand, he ended a four-game streak with multiple tackles.