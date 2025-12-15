Leris returned to the starting XI after coming off the bench in each of the last two contests and made most of the chance despite being on the losing side as he didn't allow the opposition to create anything from his flank with his disruptive approach. The full-back has been showing that he can contribute on both sides of the ball but rarely can put it all together in the same game. With his lack of goals and assists, he definitely needs more well-rounded stat lines to be considered a reliable fantasy pick.