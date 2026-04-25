Mehdi Leris News: Makes starting XI

Leris (knee) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Parma.

Leris recovered from the minor knee injury that had seen him scratched from the squad ahead of the Genoa fixture, with his return to training in the days since paving the way for an immediate recall to the starting lineup. The midfielder had started six consecutive matches before the setback, and his return spares the coaching staff from having to rely on Idrissa Toure on the wing once again. He had recorded 14 tackles, two key passes, nine crosses and five clearances during his six-match starting run, making his return a welcome boost for the side.