Mehdi Leris News: Scores against Lecce

Leris scored one goal to go with four chances created, five crosses (five accurate) and four corners in Friday's 2-1 loss versus Lecce.

Leris was the most impactful man for his team and hit the net with a pretty volley from inside the box, bagging his second goal of the year. He also set a new season high in key passes. He has registered at least one cross in his last five appearances (all starts), totaling 17 deliveries (seven accurate) and adding three shots (one on target), six corners and 14 tackles (nine won) over that span. Additionally, this marked his fourth straight display with at least one chance created (seven total).