Mehdi Leris News: Sound performance versus Torino

Leris won two of four tackles and had three crosses (one accurate), one interception and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Torino.

Leris drew his fifth straight start over Idrissa Toure on the right wing and was lively on both ends as usual. He has recorded three or more tackles in three games in a row, amassing 12 (nine won). He has totaled 14 crosses (one accurate), four interceptions and six clearances during his ongoing run with a larger role.