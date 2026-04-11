Mehdi Leris News: Workmanlike in Roma meeting

Leris had one cross (zero accurate), one clearance and one chance created and won one of two tackles in Friday's 3-0 defeat to Roma.

Leris moved from the flank to the no.10 role as the coach tweaked the formation, but he produced less offensively than in previous matches, as he was often bottled up. He'll split duties with Idrissa Toure and a pair of attackers going forward. He has notched multiple tackles in the last four fixtures, piling up 14 (10 won) and adding two key passes, two interceptions and five clearances over that span. Furthermore, this marked his third straight outing with one or more crosses, for a total of nine (one accurate).