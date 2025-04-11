Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mehdi Taremi headshot

Mehdi Taremi Injury: Probable for Cagliari tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Taremi (thigh) resumed training fully Friday and is on track to be available Saturday against Cagliari, Sky Italy reported.

Taremi is likely to be an option after sitting out three matches with a thigh strain, providing offensive depth behind Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram and Marko Arnautovic. He has notched five shots (four on target), seven key passes and one tackle (zero won) in his last seven appearances (two starts).

Mehdi Taremi
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now