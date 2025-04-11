Mehdi Taremi Injury: Probable for Cagliari tilt

Taremi (thigh) resumed training fully Friday and is on track to be available Saturday against Cagliari, Sky Italy reported.

Taremi is likely to be an option after sitting out three matches with a thigh strain, providing offensive depth behind Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram and Marko Arnautovic. He has notched five shots (four on target), seven key passes and one tackle (zero won) in his last seven appearances (two starts).