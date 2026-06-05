Mehdi Torabi Injury: Recovering from calf injury
Torabi is recovering from a calf injury as Iran prepare for their World Cup opener against New Zealand on June 15, according to Persian Culer.
Torabi's status will be evaluated over the coming days before a clearer picture emerges regarding his availability for the tournament opener. Iran's medical staff are keeping a close eye on his recovery with the competition right around the corner. Torabi is not expected to be a locked-in starter, so his potential absence would only be a minor blow for Iran.
Mehdi Torabi
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