Melker Ellborg News: Concedes one against Magpies

Ellborg registered three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over Newcastle United.

Ellborg would make three saves Sunday while allowing one goal, a decent match for the keeper. However, it is a second straight league game without a clean sheet, remaining at one in his minimal three league appearances. He continues in the starting role for now as Robin Roefs (hamstring) recovers, although it is up in the air who will start against Tottenham on April 12 when play resumes.