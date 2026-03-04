Melker Ellborg News: Four saves in first start

Ellborg recorded four saves and allowed zero goals in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Leeds United.

Ellborg made four saves to secure a clean sheet in Tuesday's clash against Leeds, marking his first start of the season with his new club. The goalkeeper usually operates in a reserve role, but the injury to Robin Roefs could allow him to handle starting duties in the coming matches. He will aim to build on this performance against Port Vale in the FA Cup on Sunday and Brighton in the next league fixture.