Melker Ellborg headshot

Melker Ellborg News: Three saves in home loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Ellborg made three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Brighton.

Ellborg made three saves in a rare start as he replaced the injured Robin Roefs (hamstring). He has started the last three games in all competitions and has only conceded two goals in the three games, keeping one clean sheet. In his two Premier Leeague games he has made three or more saves on both occassions.

Melker Ellborg
Sunderland
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