Melvin Bard Injury: Dealt illness

Bard is questionable for Sunday's match against Rennes, according to manager Claude Puel, per ICI Azur. "Melvin is sick. We'll take stock tomorrow of the entire squad. We'll take stock day by day."

Bard is battling an illness this week and is now questionable to face Rennes, with the defender set to be a late call. This will likely lead him to some testing ahead of the contest, deciding if that is enough to play or not. He is a starting defender, so his loss would be a major hurt to the club, with Ali El Abdi as a possible replacement at left-back.