Melvin Bard Injury: Forced off with injured ankle

Bard abandoned Friday's clash with Saint-Etienne due to an ankle issue, Flavien Tresarrieu of L'Equipe reports.

Bard went down after taking an ugly tackle in the final minutes of the first half Friday, so he was unable to add to his lone chance created and four duels won. The left-back's injury will need to be assessed, but he'll benefit from a lengthy rest ahead of the next season kickoff. He was a consistent starter when available over the last year, recording two goals and an assist while averaging 4.6 ball recoveries, 2.6 clearances and 1.8 tackles per game.