Melvin Bard Injury: Option for Sunday

Bard (groin) is an option for Sunday's match against Lorient, according to Maxime Tilliette of Cote D'Azur.

Bard looks to be in for his return this week after battling an injury for around a month, with the defender no longer affected by his groin issue. This is a massive return for the club, as he is a regular starter, scoring a goal and an assist this season. He has started in 16 of his 18 appearances this season, likely to immediately start at left-back.