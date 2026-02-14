Melvin Bard Injury: Sunday coming too soon

Bard (groin) was back in training this week but Sunday's clash against Lyon is coming too soon for him, coach Claude Puel said in the press conference, according to France Bleu.

Bard was back on the training pitch this week but he will not be ready for Sundays showdown against Lyon with the turnaround coming too quickly for him. That said, he is clearly trending toward a return and could be back in the mix as soon as next week. Until then, Ali El Abdi will continue to hold it down at left-back for the Aiglons.