Melvin Bard Injury: Training in full

Bard (groin) was spotted training in full Tuesday, according to ogcnissa.

Bard is closing in on his return from a groin injury that kept him out for the last six matches across all competitions, and he was back in full team training Tuesday. The former captain is trending toward being available for Sunday's showdown against Lorient, which would give the back line a timely boost. That said, after a full month on the shelf, it is still unclear whether he will walk straight back into the starting XI or be eased in.