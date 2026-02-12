Melvin Bard Injury: Trains with team

Bard (groin) was back in team training this week and could be an option for Sunday's clash against Lyon, according to SolamenNissa.

Bard got back on the training pitch this week after missing the last five games with a groin injury he picked up against Toulouse and is now back in the conversation for Sunday's showdown against the Gones. That said, the former captain is expected to be reintegrated gradually to avoid any setback, which should keep Ali El Abdi locked in as the starter at left-back for now.