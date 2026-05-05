Melvin Bard News: Makes five interceptions vs Lens

Bard generated two crosses (zero accurate), five clearances and one tackle in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Lens. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Bard led Nice with a season-high five interceptions during the home draw. The left-back had a good defensive outing, making the second-most clearances for his side. He also received his fifth yellow card in the proccess, though.