Melvin Bard News: Makes four interceptions in loss
Bard registered one shot (zero on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Paris FC.
Bard led Nice with a season-high four interceptions, but it wasn't enough to avoid the loss on the road. The left-back also sent in the third-most crosses for his side in the match. He started again for the first time since mid-January after recovering from a groin injury.
