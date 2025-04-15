Fantasy Soccer
Melvin Bard News: Scores in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 1:39pm

Bard scored a goal off two shots (one on target), created one chance and sent in nine crosses (two accurate) during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Strasbourg.

Bard returned to the team after serving a two-game suspension and did it in style as he broke the deadlock after picking up a perfect cross from the right flank in the 38th minute. This was just the second goal of the year for the full-back, who's mostly known for racking out a lot of crosses from the left.

