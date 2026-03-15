Melvin Bard News: Scores opener

Bard scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Angers.

Bard delivered a strong performance in Saturday's 2-0 win over Angers, contributing on both ends of the pitch from the left flank, scoring one goal on an assist from Elye Wahi while adding five crosses, four interceptions and four clearances. The Frenchman has recorded 35 tackles, 29 interceptions and 57 clearances in 22 Ligue 1 appearances this season.