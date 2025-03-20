Melvin Bard News: Suspended for two games

Bard will be suspended for the next two games after the disciplinary committee added one match to his suspension following his straight red card against Auxerre on Friday.

Bard will miss the South Derby against Monaco on March 29 and the match against Nantes on April 4 due to suspension. He will be back available for the clash with Strasbourg on April 12. His absence will force a change in the starting XI as he has been a regular starter for Nice, with Ali El Abdi likely playing a larger role on the left flank during this period.