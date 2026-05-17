Melvin Bard News: Suspension served

Bard has served his one-match suspension and is no longer suspended, making him available for the Ligue 1 playoffs against Saint-Etienne starting on May 26.

Bard had been forced to sit out the season finale against Metz after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, with Ali El Abdi covering in his absence. The left-back is an undisputed starter in Nice's back line and his return gives coach Claude Puel his preferred defensive setup back for what promises to be a crucial playoff series against Saint-Etienne with a place in next season's Ligue 1 on the line.