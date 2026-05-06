Melvin Bard headshot

Melvin Bard News: Will miss season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Bard is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Bard picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the season finale against Metz on May 17. The Aiglons' left-back has been an undisputed starter in the back line and his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Ali El Abdi expected to start in his spot against the Grenats.

Melvin Bard
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