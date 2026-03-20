Melvin Zinga Injury: Suffers injury

Zinga (undisclosed) isn't an option for the time being due to injury, according to Ouest France.

Zinga is sidelined with an undisclosed injury and won't be available for the time being with SCO. The third-choice keeper had a shot to compete with Oumar Pona for Friday's matchup against Lens with Herve Koffi out due to loan restrictions, but he's officially out of the picture. That opens the door for Yann Llahona, who steps up from the U19 squad to serve as the backup goalkeeper for this one.