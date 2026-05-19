Melvin Zinga News: Allows one off bench

Zinga made one save and conceded one goal after coming off the bench during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Brest.

Zinga was brought to replace injured Herve Koffi (undisclosed) at the start of the second frame and faced just two shots but one of them was a spectacular finish from Amine Sbai at the hour mark that just didn't give him any chance. This was just the third league appearance of the season for the goalkeeper, the first off the bench, and he finished the campaign with eight saves and five goals allowed.