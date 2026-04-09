Melvin Zinga News: Option moving forward

Zinga (undisclosed) returned to full team training this week and is available for Saturday's clash against Rennes, according to Ouest France.

Zinga had been sidelined with an undisclosed issue that kept him out of recent fixtures, but his absence from the injury report and return to the training pitch is a clean bill of health heading into the weekend. The third-choice keeper slots back into his depth role in the goalkeeping rotation for Angers, giving coach Alexandre Dujeux his full complement of stoppers available for the final stretch of the season.