Memo Rodriguez News: Causes problems in midfield

Memo Rodriguez had three shots (one on goal), nine crosses (six accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Los Angeles Football Club. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 24th minute.

Rodriguez was one of the few bright spots for SKC as they lost to LAFC 2-0. In 90 minutes played, the midfielder won the most duels in the match with eight, created one chance, made fifteen passes into the final third, and put six of his nine crosses on target. Saturday was Rodriguez' second start in four MLS matches this season. Hopefully, his creative display will earn him more starting minutes against FC Dallas this Sunday.