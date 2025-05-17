Memo Rodriguez News: On bench Saturday

Rodriguez (hamstring) is on the bench in Saturday's match against San Diego FC.

Rodriguez will bounce back as a substitute if required during the round 14 clash. In that case, the midfielder could threaten Manu Garcia, Jacob Bartlett and Zorhan Bassong for playing time, and may occasionally take set pieces away from Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov. Rodriguez has seen little action this season though, and it's unclear if that will change in the future.