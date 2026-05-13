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Memphis Depay Injury: Nearing return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Depay (strain) is expected to return in Sunday's match against Botafogo, according to Vitor Chicarolli of ge.globo.com.

Depay is in the final stretch of his recovery and is nearing a return to play, as he is expected to take the field with Corinthians again this season. The club expects him to join them for a match this Sunday, a huge move as they get him back on the field ahead of the World Cup. The Netherlands international will then have no limitations heading into the tournament, a bright sign for Ronald Koeman and the rest of the Dutch squad.

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