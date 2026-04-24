Memphis Depay Injury: Recovering from muscle injury

Depay has been out for a month with a muscle injury but is nearing a return to play, according to Victor Chicarolli of Globo.com.

Depay made his way back to the training field this week as he tries to return from a muscle injury, appearing to be nearing a return soon. This is good news for the forward but bigger news for the Dutch national team, as the forward appears as if he will be fit in time for the World Cup. He has played a solid role in his two World Cups thus far, appearing in nine games while scoring three goals and one assist between 2014 and 2022.