Memphis Depay Injury: Thigh issue complicates return

Depay (thigh) suffered a new setback in his recovery Monday after feeling pain in his other leg, ruling him out of Thursday's Copa Libertadores clash against Penarol and Sunday's fixture against Atletico Mineiro, according to Planeta do Futebol.

Depay has been sidelined since late March with a persistent thigh injury, and this latest complication further delays his return to competitive action with less than a month until the World Cup begins. Corinthians are taking no risks with the Dutch forward, acutely aware that another significant setback could jeopardize his participation in the tournament and potentially end his stint at the club given his contract expires this summer. Coach Ronald Koeman remains cautiously optimistic about his availability for the Netherlands, suggesting he could work up to 90 minutes in the final club fixture if all goes well, but acknowledged he needs to start playing soon. Depay, the all-time leading scorer for the Dutch national team, is reportedly frustrated by the situation, desperate to prove his fitness before the squad converges in Zeist on May 30.