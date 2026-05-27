Memphis Depay News: Returns to action ahead of World Cup

Depay (thigh) came off the bench to play 30 minutes against Atletico Mineiro on Sunday and has been officially named in the Netherlands' World Cup squad.

Depay's return to competitive action is a significant development after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a persistent thigh injury that had threatened his participation in the tournament. The 30 minutes logged against Atletico Mineiro gave coach Ronald Koeman the evidence he needed to include the forward in the squad, with Depay's fitness clearly having progressed sufficiently despite the complications that had emerged earlier in his recovery. The Dutch all-time leading scorer will now join the national team setup in Zeist on May 30, with the focus firmly on building his match sharpness ahead of the World Cup. His inclusion is a major boost for the Netherlands, who will be counting on his experience and goal-scoring instinct to make an impact during the tournament.