Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mergim Berisha headshot

Mergim Berisha Injury: Late call Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Berisha (thigh) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim, coach Jess Thorup said in the press conference. "Mergim has trained well. We'll make the decision tomorrow whether he'll be in the squad. He is on fire, he's always one of the first on the training ground. He's on a very good path!"

Berisha has been sidelined since late December due to a thigh injury but has shown high motivation in training and will be a late call for Saturday's clash. Even if fully fit, he is expected to start on the bench before competing for a starting spot.

Mergim Berisha
FC Augsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now