Mergim Berisha Injury: Late call Saturday

Berisha (thigh) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim, coach Jess Thorup said in the press conference. "Mergim has trained well. We'll make the decision tomorrow whether he'll be in the squad. He is on fire, he's always one of the first on the training ground. He's on a very good path!"

