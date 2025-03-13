Mergim Berisha Injury: Not training with team yet

Berisha (strain) has been training with the ball but isn't in team training yet, coach Jess Thorup said in the press conference. "Mergim is also developing well, he is training with the ball - but he is not in team training yet."

