Mergim Berisha headshot

Mergim Berisha Injury: Not training with team yet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Berisha (strain) has been training with the ball but isn't in team training yet, coach Jess Thorup said in the press conference. "Mergim is also developing well, he is training with the ball - but he is not in team training yet."

Berisha isn't close to returning yet as he has been training with the ball and progressing well but is still not back in team training. He will likely be assessed after the international break to determine when he can rejoin the match squad.

Mergim Berisha
FC Augsburg
