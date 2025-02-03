Mergim Berisha Injury: Out several weeks

Berisha has suffered an injury and is out for several weeks, according to manager Jess Throup. "Mergim will be out for several weeks due to his injury. He was on fire and wanted to help us with his quality. I feel sorry for him!"

