Mergim Berisha headshot

Mergim Berisha Injury: Potential for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Berisha (thigh) has a chance to return for Saturday's trip to Hoffenheim, Augsburger Allgemeine reports.

Berisha has an outside chance of returning for Saturday's trip to Hoffenheim. The forward is working well through his thigh injury and could be back immediately after the international break. The club has been cautious with his fitness, but he's slowly ramped up over the break.

Mergim Berisha
FC Augsburg
