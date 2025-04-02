Mergim Berisha Injury: Should be an option Friday

Berisha (thigh) has been training hard since last week and should be an option for Friday's clash against Bayern, coach Jess Thorup said in a press conference. "Mergim trained hard last week, but last weekend I didn't want to take any risks, he wasn't in the squad at that time. He's an option against Bayern, I'll make a decision tomorrow."

