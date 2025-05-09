Mergim Berisha Injury: Training individually, still out

Berisha (undisclosed) is still training individually and will hope to be available for the last game of the season next Saturday against Union Berlin, coach Jess Thorup said in a press conference. "Berisha will unfortunately miss Sunday's game, he is currently training individually. Of course, it's a shame that he has been plagued by injuries this season. He's working hard every day for his comeback; he's just missing a few small things - I hope he can play his way into the squad against Union Berlin."

