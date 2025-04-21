Mergim Berisha News: Two shots in draw

Berisha recorded two shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 83rd minute.

Berisha took a pair of shots during Sunday's draw. The forward wasn't able to get anything done against the solid Frankfurt backline. The striker will hope to get back amongst the goals before the end of the season, though the Augsburg attack doesn't have as much going for it especially with some injuries in the team.