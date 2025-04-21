Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mergim Berisha headshot

Mergim Berisha News: Two shots in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Berisha recorded two shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 83rd minute.

Berisha took a pair of shots during Sunday's draw. The forward wasn't able to get anything done against the solid Frankfurt backline. The striker will hope to get back amongst the goals before the end of the season, though the Augsburg attack doesn't have as much going for it especially with some injuries in the team.

Mergim Berisha
FC Augsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now