Mergim Vojvoda Injury: Likely for Napoli contest

Vojvoda (thigh) "has reprised training regularly and is set to be an option for Saturday," coach Cesc Febregas communicated.

Vojvoda will be back after missing one fixture, barring a late setback and will provide depth in multiple roles on the wings. He has come off the bench in three of the last six matches he was available for, while he was unused in the others. He has sent in at least one cross in seven straight outings, amassing 22 deliveries (four accurate), scoring once and adding seven chances created, six tackles (zero won) and six clearances over that span, with no clean sheets.